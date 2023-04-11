Analysts Set Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) PT at $665.00

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $665.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

