Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after purchasing an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $13,138,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after buying an additional 163,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.11). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $525.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

