Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Ryanair by 6.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 26,642.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

