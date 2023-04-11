Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ryanair Price Performance
RYAAY stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Ryanair by 6.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 26,642.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.