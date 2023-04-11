Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.10.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $90.01 on Monday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

