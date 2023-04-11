Financial Survey: Tenon Medical (TNON) versus Its Competitors

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) is one of 229 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tenon Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tenon Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tenon Medical Competitors 1027 3640 7841 183 2.57

Profitability

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.45%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Tenon Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -2,737.63% -653.61% -147.49% Tenon Medical Competitors -495.28% -105.70% -25.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $690,000.00 -$18.92 million -0.41 Tenon Medical Competitors $1.12 billion $54.73 million -3.71

Tenon Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tenon Medical rivals beat Tenon Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

