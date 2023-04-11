Head to Head Contrast: Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) versus Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) and Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kesko Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Village Super Market pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kesko Oyj pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Village Super Market is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Village Super Market and Kesko Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.06 billion 0.16 $26.83 million $2.26 9.75 Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.81 13.23

Profitability

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj. Village Super Market is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kesko Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Village Super Market and Kesko Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 1.55% 10.87% 4.38% Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. 64.7% of Village Super Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Village Super Market and Kesko Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Kesko Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Village Super Market beats Kesko Oyj on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

