American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) & Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) Financial Comparison

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and Meta Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $606.33 million 0.17 -$114.99 million ($6.09) -0.89 Meta Data $2.12 million N/A -$168.90 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

American Public Education has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education -18.97% -2.19% -1.10% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Public Education and Meta Data, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Public Education presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.97%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Meta Data.

Summary

American Public Education beats Meta Data on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc. provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services. The Rasmussen University segment provides nursing and health sciences focused on postsecondary educational services. The Hondros College of Nursing segment provides nursing educational services. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

About Meta Data

(Get Rating)

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.