Rigetti Computing (RGTI) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 726 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rigetti Computing to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Volatility and Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.90 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.61 billion -$5.96 million -7.57

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rigetti Computing’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rigetti Computing and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 890 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 276.03%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 75.77%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Rigetti Computing rivals beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.