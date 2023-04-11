Critical Comparison: Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) vs. Its Competitors

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) is one of 229 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Quoin Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -$9.38 million -0.07 Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.12 billion $54.73 million -3.71

Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Quoin Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1027 3640 7841 183 2.57

Quoin Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,629.75%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -296.01% -89.25% Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors -495.28% -105.70% -25.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes QRX003, QRX004, QRX007, and QRX008. The company was founded by Michael Myers and Denise Carter on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.