Financial Survey: Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) versus Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $20,000.00 209.55 -$5.28 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $601,000.00 1.46 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sintx Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arch Therapeutics and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,295.06%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -32,842.03% N/A -301.47% Sintx Technologies -771.24% -115.71% -72.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Arch Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.