Comparing Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and ARCA biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -114.60% -25.50% -18.18% ARCA biopharma N/A -22.39% -21.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and ARCA biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $41.42 million 1.64 -$47.47 million ($1.69) -1.43 ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$9.93 million ($0.69) -2.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ARCA biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Teknova. ARCA biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Teknova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alpha Teknova and ARCA biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 287.28%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than ARCA biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Teknova has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

