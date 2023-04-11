Financial Survey: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) versus Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arch Therapeutics and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $136.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,295.06%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -32,842.03% N/A -301.47% Sintx Technologies -771.24% -115.71% -72.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $20,000.00 209.55 -$5.28 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $601,000.00 1.46 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sintx Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Arch Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

