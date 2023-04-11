Comparing Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) & Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -2,937.50% -2,852.45% Fission Uranium N/A -2.29% -2.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($1.53) -0.44 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.74 million ($0.01) -45.80

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Fission Uranium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pacific Booker Minerals and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $1.55, indicating a potential upside of 238.43%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

(Get Rating)

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the business of issuing resource specializing in uranium exploration and development. It focuses on the growth and advancement of Patterson Lake South project. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.