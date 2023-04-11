Financial Analysis: Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) versus Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) and Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 6 5 0 2.45 Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Six Flags Entertainment and Alpine Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $30.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.93%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Alpine Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment 8.02% -13.50% 4.97% Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Alpine Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.36 billion 1.62 $108.93 million $1.32 19.95 Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Acquisition.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Alpine Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

