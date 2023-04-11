The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $460.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $470.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $393.54.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $324.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.44. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.