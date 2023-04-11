SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after buying an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

