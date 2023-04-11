Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.10.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $108.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

