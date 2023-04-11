Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. Value Line has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $451.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.58.
Value Line Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
