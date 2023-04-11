Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. Value Line has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $451.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Value Line by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

