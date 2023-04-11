Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.29. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $349,431.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,229.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

