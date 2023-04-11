ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.09 on Monday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.