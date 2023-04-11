StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 10.7 %
NERV opened at $1.81 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
