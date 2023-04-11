StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERVGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 10.7 %

NERV opened at $1.81 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

