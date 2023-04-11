MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEIP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

