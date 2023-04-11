MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEIP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

