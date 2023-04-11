Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.