Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

