Financial Contrast: Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) versus JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT)

JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Rating) and Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.
Risk & Volatility
JX Luxventure has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delta Apparel has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares JX Luxventure and Delta Apparel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|JX Luxventure
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Delta Apparel
|2.60%
|6.97%
|2.48%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JX Luxventure and Delta Apparel, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|JX Luxventure
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Delta Apparel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares JX Luxventure and Delta Apparel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|JX Luxventure
|$59.00 million
|0.05
|-$37.22 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Delta Apparel
|$484.86 million
|0.16
|$19.74 million
|$1.77
|6.18
Delta Apparel has higher revenue and earnings than JX Luxventure.
Summary
Delta Apparel beats JX Luxventure on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About JX Luxventure
JX Luxventure Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores. The Corporate Stores focuses on the owning and operating corporate stores. The OEM segment comprises of products that are designed by customers but manufactured by the company. It offers men’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The company was founded by Anna Polemis on January 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Shishi, China.
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc. engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles. The Salt Life Group segment includes lifestyle brands focused on a range of apparel garments, headwear, and related accessories to meet consumer preferences and fashion trends, along with Salt Life and Coast business units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
