Head-To-Head Review: Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LuxUrban Hotels and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00 Keppel REIT 2 0 1 0 1.67

LuxUrban Hotels presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.90%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 2.78 -$9.39 million ($0.37) -8.05 Keppel REIT $159.10 million 14.28 $294.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Keppel REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -20.20% -46.62% -8.08% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Keppel REIT beats LuxUrban Hotels on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Rating)

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Keppel REIT

(Get Rating)

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

