StockNews.com Downgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Sell

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

