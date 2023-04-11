BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

BVXV opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.46. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.