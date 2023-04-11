STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $37.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.89 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

