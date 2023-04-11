Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,017.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ferguson from £114 ($141.18) to £128 ($158.51) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $149.80.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

