H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Danske raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

