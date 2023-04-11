Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 91.54%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Magna International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

