Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $102.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

