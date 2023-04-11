Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International
Digi International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DGII opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.
Read More
