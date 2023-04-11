Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Digi International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

