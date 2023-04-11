Brokerages Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 2,950.71

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,950.71 ($36.54).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,399 ($42.09) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.72) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.53) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,450 ($30.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 2,342 ($29.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,488.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,363.29. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 1,783 ($22.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,260 ($40.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.80, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 54.50 ($0.67) dividend. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently -3,160.00%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

