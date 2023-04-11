Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $4.00 Average PT from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,660,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 1,003,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 649,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,259 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

