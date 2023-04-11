Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $51.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.2 %

CPB opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

