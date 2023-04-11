Smart for Life (SMFL) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Smart for Life to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart for Life Competitors 209 562 799 43 2.42

Smart for Life presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,826.36%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 107.87%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -168.73% -666.80% -105.39% Smart for Life Competitors -2.74% -62.46% 24.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart for Life and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million -$29.98 million -0.11 Smart for Life Competitors $278.30 million -$99.28 million -5.62

Smart for Life’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Smart for Life. Smart for Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Smart for Life competitors beat Smart for Life on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

