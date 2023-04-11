Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $19.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

BASE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Trading Up 2.7 %

Couchbase stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $652.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,471.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,471.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $357,889. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 252,155 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after buying an additional 206,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in Couchbase by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 648,053 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.