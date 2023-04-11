Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $31.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SHLS stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,892.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,892.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,749,309 shares of company stock valued at $599,737,443 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

