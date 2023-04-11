Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

