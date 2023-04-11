CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on CSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

