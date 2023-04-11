CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on CSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

