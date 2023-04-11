Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

Institutional Trading of Culp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

