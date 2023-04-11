Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.77. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

