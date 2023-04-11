Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.70.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.