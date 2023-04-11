Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

EVOK opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.51% and a negative net margin of 327.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

