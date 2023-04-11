Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,079,000 after buying an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

