Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives $24.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

(Get Rating)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.