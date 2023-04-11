Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives $24.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

