Brokerages Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $12.86 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.5096 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.