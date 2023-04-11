Brokerages Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $12.86 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.5096 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.
