Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives $33.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -36.76%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.